A man has been handed a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence at Jersey Royal Court for three counts of child sex offences.

Krzystof Kamil Lis, 41, was found guilty in July after a three-day trial at the Royal Court.

Jurats previously heard how Lis stopped a 14-year-old girl cycling to school along The Railway Walk on 22 September 2022.

States of Jersey Police state Lis handed the schoolgirl 'a sexually suggestive note inciting sexual activity' that read: "You can have me anytime you want".

Police arrested Lis the next day, with officers finding 42 indecent images on his phone.

The majority were children under the age of ten, with two identified as Category B videos.

Police sat Lis approached the schoolgirl on the Railway Walk in St Brelade and handed her a sexually suggestive note. Credit: ITV Channel

Lis was found guilty of two counts of making indecent images of children, and one count of inciting a sexual act with an older female child.

The Deputy Bailiff, Sir Robert MacRae, acknowledged that Mr Lis had been diagnosed with a psychotic mental illness, which contributed to his actions at the time, but nonetheless deemed that the criminal counts required jail time.

Sir MacRae added that a deportation notice will be served and Lis will return to Poland at the end of his sentence.

At the time of Lis' guilty verdict, Police Sergeant James Clark said: “The girl in this case must be commended for coming forward and reporting this to her teacher and stopping Lis doing this to another young girl."

