A third DFDS Seaways ferry is conducting berthing trials in Jersey and Guernsey.

The ship, called the MV Mistral, is undergoing the trial as part of the ongoing contingency planning process in preparation for a new service operator for Channel Island routes.

The 25-year-old Vessel is expected to dock in St Peter Port at 8am on Tuesday 15 October before heading to St Helier for approximately 2pm.

The MV Mistral is the third ship to be trialled by the shipping company after it tested the Seven Sisters on 3 October and Finlandia in December 2023.

DFDS is one of the companies alongside Condor Ferries competing to run services to and from the Channel Islands.

It is understood that Irish Ferries may be a possible third competitor.

Condor Ferries currently holds government contracts, but they will expire in March 2025.

An announcement on which company will take over Channel Island ferry services is expected before the end of the month.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...