An amateur historian from Guernsey has travelled to the United States to return an American soldier's Vietnam War helmet to their surviving family.

Military enthusiast Hugo Booth, and his father Tony, came across the M1 helmet in a Guernsey charity shop.

After some sleuthing, Hugo linked the helmet to Private First Class Jeffrey Rupp of the 101st Airbourne Division in the US Army, who died from a booby trap near the Cambodian border at the age of 20.

The helmet has the name 'Rupp' written on the Kevlar insert, as well as the peace sign and the words 'Vote Nixon'. Credit: ITV Channel

Hugo and his father Tony Booth eventually found Jeffery's surviving nephew, David Rupp, through an online appeal.

Hugo says: " When I got the helmet - when I did the research - I felt like the helmet no longer belonged to me.

"I was just holding it for the family until I could finally bring it back to them."

Hugo decided to fly 4,000 miles to Wisconsin to personally hand over the helmet to David.

David says it was an incredible experience:

Play Brightcove video

David told ITV News: "T hose two are incredible and we just had a blast the entire time they were here.

"It gives me hope there’s a great future for the world. The world needs more of them."

While it's unknown exactly how the Vietnam helmet made its way to Guernsey, Hugo and Tony suspect the answer could lie with Hollywood star Oliver Reed.

The actor, known for appearing as Bill Sykes in 1968's 'Oliver!' and in Ridley Scott's Gladiator, was thought to have previously owned the memorabilia.

Tony and Hugo believe Reed gave the military armour to a friend in Guernsey before it made its way to the charity shop, but they are looking for people to come forward if they can help piece together the helmet's journey.

For more information about Jeffery Rupp and Hugo's journey, you can find ITV Channel reporter Roisin Gauson's piece here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...