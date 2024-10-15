Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Rory O'Regan visits the Havre des Pas Lido, where he finds a compromise between government and tenant 'is unlikely'

Broadcast on Tuesday 15 October

The current operators of Jersey's Havre des Pas Lido have been handed an eviction notice, despite not paying rent for three years.

Jersey's government says the current operators must leave by the end of the month as a lease has not been agreed.

But owner Marcus Calvani says his government landlords' lack of support is to blame for the deterioration of the site.

Marcus Calvani said: "There is zero communication that comes to the community or us as a commercial tenant and a total disconnect from the department with what the population of the island and the community down here specifically have asked for and want."

Marcus Calvani says that there has been a lack of maintenance at the Lido, including exposed wires and a cracked roof causing water damage. Credit: ITV Channel

Infrastructure Minister Deputy Andy Jehan says there has not been a lease since September 2021, meaning the owners haven't paid rent for three years.

The government is now looking for interested parties to take over the site.

Deputy Jehan explains: "We need access to address things and my understanding from the contractors who have carried out a lot of work there recently is that their access has been restricted, but again I don't want to get into he said, she said.

"We have made our decision. We are out for expressions of interest. We want the Lido to come back to life - to be more enhanced and built forward.

"We will be doing what needs to get vacant possession. We need a blank canvas."

The issue is due to be debated in the States next week.

