Alderney's senior politician has warned the island is "living beyond its means", despite the island's budget reporting a surplus.

Policy and Finance Chair, Nigel Vooght, presented the island's budget to the States of Guernsey today (Wednesday 16 October).

The warning comes despite a £400,000 surplus in this year's forecast, which means Alderney Property Tax and water rates won't increase this year.

Fuel duty will also remain consistent with the States of Guernsey rate for 2025.

However, the cost of transferred services including healthcare and education continues to exceed the taxes paid to Guernsey's treasury.

Mr Vooght warns: "Despite delivering this balanced budget, we must be conscious of the simple fact that Alderney is living beyond its means.

"The cost of transferred services such as healthcare, education, the airport and emergency services exceed the taxes paid to the Bailiwick to help to pay for these.

"We entered a fiscal union [with Guernsey] which initially resulted in us producing a surplus of revenue versus the cost of transferred services.

"This is not the case today... this is not a sustainable position."

