Half of all Channel Islanders have "found it difficult to meet their living costs in the last 12 months", a new survey has revealed.

Island Global Research ran an online survey to understand how British Overseas Territory residents experienced recent cost of living pressures.

It found that 10% of Jersey residents could not afford everyday costs and had to go without essentials (7% in Guernsey) with 48% of those living in rented accommodation (41% in Guernsey).

It comes as the islands are seeing more pressures in the cost of living around the corner.

Jersey Electricity's announcement of a 7.5% tariff increase will see residents' household bills rise from 2025.

And the possible introduction of a goods and services tax (GST) in Guernsey has brought concerns of increased food bills.

Respondents who cannot afford costs and often have to go without essentials:

10% in Jersey

7% in Guernsey

Respondents who found it difficult to meet living costs in the last 12 months:

49% in Jersey

50% in Guernsey

Respondents who agreed that the rising cost of living was impacting their household:

88% in Jersey

86% in Guernsey

Shiloh Church say they have seen a large increase in the number of families using their services. Credit: ITV Channel

At Shiloh Church's food bank in Guernsey, some residents voiced their concerns as the support network sees an increase in service users.

Emma says: “We're getting by, but I've lost a lot of friends that have had to leave the island because they've no longer been able to afford it.

"They're having to leave their island home and that's quite sad - that's really hard to see."

Kevin has two children but is a single parent, and says it’s tricky even to afford essentials.

He explains: "It is difficult because I've literally got nothing left to save up to go away - it's all on food and bills and the kids.

"It's normally the same people that are coming in every other week to mainly get food more than anything else and I'm really thankful for them."

