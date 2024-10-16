Three firefighters from Jersey have been shortlisted for a national Pride of Britain award.

Jonny Burch, Chris Sweeny, and Nick Willis were nominated following the rescue of a swimmer at St Ouen’s Bay in August 2023.

The three will appear on This Morning on Wednesday 16 October to recount the day they saved the swimmer.

Video courtesy of Jersey Fire and Rescue Service

The rescue took place on the evening of 20 August when the coastguard called out the RNLI and Jersey Fire and Rescue after reports of a man in the water unable to get back to safety.

The man was adrift around 25 metres from shore at St Ouen's Bay during high tide without a wet suit or flotation equipment.

One of the firefighters, Jonny Burch explains how he was not expecting to be nominated, he says: "It was a real surprise when we found out that we had been nominated for a Pride of Britain award.

“It wasn’t something that we would have expected, but it is a great honour.

“It was a very dynamic incident, and it is a privilege to work in an organisation such as ours, where teamwork is so important and there is such a reliance on your team to have your back when needed."

Chief Fire Officer Paul Brown praised the trio for their efforts on the night of the rescue.

He says: "This type of rescue isn’t every day, but this does happen. Our firefighters regularly put themselves in harm’s way and do very courageous things, very skilfully, to save others.

"It is dangerous, but the way that they manage that danger is what makes us proud. They are extremely competent, very professional, and diligent in the way they go about their business."

The trio were also recognised with awards at a ceremony at Government House on Friday 7 June 2024.

The Lieutenant Governor, His Excellency Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd presented Jonny Burch and Chris Sweeney with the Jersey Humane Society Silver Medal, and Nick Willis was presented with the Jersey Humane Society Bravery Parchment.

This year's Pride Of Britain will mark the event's 25th anniversary and will be hosted by Carol Vorderman and Ashley Banjo.

If they win their category, Jonny, Chris and Nick will be honoured by a celebrity-filled audience at Grosvenor House in London.

