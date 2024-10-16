Health Minister, Deputy Tom Binet, says Jersey's plans to introduce assisted dying have been used as a 'template' for the UK.

The 'A ssisted Dying Bill' for England and Wales was put forward by MP Kim Leadbeater in the UK Parliament today (Wednesday 16 October).

The Labour politician's bill would give choice at the end of life for the terminally ill, similar to Jersey's incoming legislation.

Deputy Binet praised the move, saying: "I think it's very pleasing - whilst we can't claim responsibility for the UK going forward, what we have done is embolden people.

"We're more than an influence - I think the work that's been done has been so comprehensive that other people are looking at that as a template to work from".

Earlier this year, Jersey voted to allow people with terminal illnesses to end their lives with medical help, but rejected it to also cover people with incurable physical conditions who experience "unbearable suffering".

As a result, Michael Talibard of Jersey's End of Life Choices Group hopes that the UK will not follow the island's policy.

"If the UK parliament now pays too much attention to what we have done, they could get a similarly maimed result.

"I'm very afraid that's the case."

Jersey's assisted dying law is now being drafted by officials, and will come back to the States Assembly for final approval towards the end of 2025.

