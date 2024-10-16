An iconic Guernsey cottage painted by French artist Pierre-Auguste Renoir has been restored.

The Moulin Huet dwelling on the South Coast was painted by Renoir in the 19th century.

The French artist came to the island in 1883 and created 15 paintings of the surrounding area.

Maisie Le Page and her husband, George, bought the property in 1984. Credit: ITV Channel

Built in 1780, Renoir Cottage has also served as a watchhouse and accommodation for silver miners.

It was also visited by Victor Hugo in 1859.

The site fell into disuse after the German Occupation of the Channel Islands - with the surrounding valley and beaches heavily mined and covered with barbed wire.

During the Occupation, the area was riddled with S Mines. Credit: ITV Channel

But in 1984, Guernsey couple George and Maisie Le Page bought the property and have spent years painstakingly restoring it to become a holiday rental.

Maisie says: "We'd been told there was a ruin up here but it was impossible to see. We thought it was too big a job.

"When Nik became old enough to take notice, he came up here and made it his ambition to restore it".

Renoir painted 'Fog on Guernsey', which features the cottage, around 1883. Credit: ITV Channel

Nik Le Page, their son, has now finished the work his parents started.

He explains: "Once you start researching and you realize the history, that's when it all comes alive.

"It's something which was priceless and had to be done."

