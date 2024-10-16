A 28-year-old woman who died after falling overboard from a cruise ship off the coast of Alderney has been named.

Colombian national Jessica Andrea Gómez Granda was reported missing on Sunday 12 October while travelling on the MSC Virtuosa to Southampton .

The Colombian consulate in London confirmed Jessica's identity, with Consulado General Irene Vélez-Torres adding witnesses were questioned by UK authorities in Southampton.

Ms Vélez-Torres adds that French authorities are conducting preliminary investigations, but the consulate would also work with British authorities.

Play Brightcove video

Video from Channel Island Air Search

The French coastguard received a passenger overboard distress message from the cruise ship to the north of Les Casquets rocks shortly after midnight.

An RNLI lifeboat from Alderney and a Channel Islands Air Search plane were deployed as part of the rescue mission.

Jessica was located in the water with thermal cameras at around 2.30am.

She was hoisted onto a French search and rescue helicopter but was later confirmed dead by a medical team in France.

An MSC Cruises spokesperson said: “A guest on board MSC Virtuosa went overboard on 12 October, while the ship was sailing to Southampton.

"The body was later recovered with the involvement of the authorities.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event, and our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time. Out of respect for their privacy, we will not be providing further details."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...