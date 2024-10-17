Play Brightcove video

Jersey fishermen joined their French counterparts in a protest against the "erosion" of their fishing rights by their respective governments.

Normandy's regional fishing committee - known as CRPMEM - organised a protest in waters near the Minquiers at 12pm on Wednesday 17 October.

Two Jersey boats joined around 30 French ones over concerns that they felt "abandoned", with "limited access" to Channel waters.

Among the concerns mentioned were Jersey's plans for an offshore wind project and its Marine Spatial Plan.

'A common voice' Credit: ITV Channel

One Jersey fisherman quipped: "We haven't got many boats left.

"Their industry is the same as ours - it's suffering. Our industry in Jersey is on a knife-edge".

He added: "The French have got a long list of loose ends since Brexit, and this is an opportunity for Jersey fisherman to come down and meet with our French colleagues and show our support.

A French boat with a Normandy flag landing on Jersey's the Minquiers. Credit: ITV Channel

"We've got common ground concerns in the Marine Park, water quality, landing into France - and they're showing support for us, vice versa".

Since Brexit, CRPMEM says the number of access permits for Norman fishers has nearly halved, adding that French and Jersey fishermen could negotiate directly with one another, rather than waiting for their respective governments to find solutions.

Protest participants say they fear that both French and Jersey fishermen are at risk of "disappearing" from the island's waters.

French fishers would not rule out further protests in the future. Credit: ITV Channel

One French attendee said he had lost his permit after buying a new boat, and added: "We're trying to restart the direct speech between fishermen - a common voice.

Another explained: "We've never been on bad terms [with Jersey fishermen]."

Jersey's Minister for External Relations, Deputy Ian Gorst said:

"We understand the fishers’ frustrations, and we continue to engage with our French colleagues on these issues. Jersey has long asked for, and remains supportive of, Granville’s objective of opening a SIVEP border inspection post to reinvigorate trade between the Island and Normandy.

"We continue to work with the French fishing fleet and their representatives, the French regional and national authorities and the European Commission to deliver a progressive yet stable fisheries management system for the waters in the Normano-Breton Gulf."

