Kate Prout looked into the history of 'Guernsey Wochen'...

A town in Germany enjoyed a week-long festival which celebrates all things Guernsey.

Biberach in Southern Germany holds the "Guernsey Wochen" every year - and this time the Bailiff, the Chief Minister and the Dean of Guernsey visited.

In Biberach they have been stressing the importance of forgiveness and remembrance as well as moving forward from the Occupation. Credit: ITV Channel

The Dean said: "There were Guernsey knitting lessons! It was a celebration of the relationship between Biberach and Guernsey which starting in very difficult conditions".

The relationship between the two sites began during the Occupation. Around 1000 English civilians living in Guernsey and Sark were sent to two internment camps in the town between 1942 and 1945.

Guernsey Prisoners of War were interned in a Biberach camp during World War Two. Credit: ITV Channel

A lot of babies were born during those three years - and there are tales that tell of an enduring friendships between their mothers and the German nurses who helped them give birth.

The festival stresses the importance of forgiveness and remembrance as well as moving forward from the Occupation.

