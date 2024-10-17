Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Pip Murrison has joined a new group in Jersey aiming to give teenage girls a community where they feel safe and confident to keep on running.

Running is often seen as a lonely sport but a group in Jersey is trying to combat that.

The new running club, "See Her Run," is a fresh community for teenage girls in Jersey.

It aims to provide a safe and inclusive environment for girls to come together, socialise, and engage in outdoor activities.

The group founder, Ceri Tinsley says it is the first of its kind on the island, she explains: "There's nowhere on the island for girls under the age of 18 to run and we felt there was a real need, especially for girls.

"There are other sports for boys, like Wednesday night football, but for the girls there really isn't anything that's just for them.

"They are a bit self-conscious sometimes, so it's great to actually have somewhere where the girls can just be themselves."

Olivia Maddox, who is part of the group, says: "I think it's a great form of exercise and it's a great way to get your fitness up and it gets your heart rate up which keeps you healthy."

However, it is not just about improving fitness.

Other girls in the group mirror Olivia's enthusiasm, they say: "I think it's good for your mental health and fitness, and it makes you feel good."

Another adds: "It's good as a stress reliever because I can just focus on something else other than my homework and my exams.

"I just feel like this running club its such a safe space and everyone who comes we look out for each other."

Group founder, Ceri Tinsley says it is, "somewhere where the girls can just be themselves." Credit: ITV Channel

Ceri explains that the run club is open to all abilities, she says: "It's twice a week Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 4.15 starting the run for half an hour from 4.30, once the girls are signed up that's it they can just come along to one two however many they want no pressure."Everyone just goes at their own pace so you don't have to push yourself too hard if you don't want to it's mostly just for fun."The group welcomes a range of abilities so whether you're a beginner or a pro it won't be an uphill battle.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...