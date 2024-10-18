Trustees of the Barclay estate in Sark say they "doubt" that a bid to buy them out will be successful.

Last week, the Sark Property Company submitted a cash bid for the estate - which includes 80 residential dwellings, 20 commercial properties, four hotels, and 139 acres of land.

Christopher Beaumont, who is behind the bid, has previously said he wants to "write a new chapter for the island" after a "difficult period in its history".

In a letter to the island's Conseillers dated 10 October, a trustee of the Barclay estate said: "There is no intention to sell the estate to the Sark Property Company unless there is a suitable offer received.

"The numbers reported in the Press are a fraction of the estate's truth worth and we doubt their ability to raise a suitable amount".

The trustee added that "the estate of Sark enjoyed its best year this year ... We doubt there are more places that are as well run.

"It is disappointing to see that others, including some of its own 'high profile' residents, value that so little".