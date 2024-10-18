A compulsive gambler is calling for greater regulation of the Channel Islands Lottery and the sale of Christmas lottery tickets.

Speaking to ITV Channel anonymously, he said: "It's the fact that you are almost pressured into buying a scratch cards and lottery tickets... It doesn't matter where you go and they are sitting by the tills like an impulse buy.

"For someone who is a compulsive gambler that gets quite difficult... every time you go into the shops you are being asked".

The interviewee started gambling when they were 8 years old at Jersey's penny arcades. Now, in his 50s, they still struggle around Christmas.

'Every time you go into the shops, you are being asked'. Credit: ITV Channel

In the UK, there are some tighter regulations around the sale and advertisement of scratch cards.

£10 scratch cards were banned in the UK and there are limits on the number that you can buy.

Channel Island sellers get a commission from the tickets, but the operator says it does not encourage them to ask customers if they want to play.

Last year, around two and a half million pounds was raised for good causes by the Channel Islands lottery including the Christmas draw.

Deputy Charles Parkinson, Chair of the Channel Islands Lottery sub-committee, said: "We are going to be rolling out in the next two or three weeks a training programme for resellers to help them identify any customers who have a problem with buying lottery tickets".

Earlier this year, a research was commissioned to determine the impact gambling has across the Channel Islands - with residents asked what they would like to see changed.

It comes as the main contracts for the lottery are up for renew in 2027.

Deputy Charles Parkinson, who chairs the States Trading Supervisory Board which is responsible for overseeing the lottery in Guernsey said this will provide an opportunity to reshape the games if they feel the need to do so.

Head of the Channel Islands Lottery, Jon Taylor said: "Once we gather all the evidence and information that we have - both from a health impact scenario and from an opportunity to maximise returns to good causes - all that information will be gathered and that will help inform our decision making process for the future of the lottery".

If you need support, there are local organisations who can help.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...