Jersey updates law to make it illegal to bring knives onto school premises

A law regarding the possession of offensive weapons has been updated in Jersey today (Friday 18 October).

Under the previous law, it was not illegal to carry a bladed or sharply pointed article on school premises, and prosecutors needed to prove intent to harm in public settings.

The updated legalisation makes it an offence to carry any offensive weapon without reasonable excuse in public or on school premises.

The legislation brings Jersey in line with the current UK law which introduces statutory offences related to public order and updates the legal framework around the possession of offensive weapons.

To engage with young people, the States of Jersey Police say it will be working closely with the Jersey Youth Service and schools to raise awareness and address the misconceptions around carrying weapons.

Sergeant of the Community Policing Team at States Of Jersey Police, David Bowler says: "The new law is a preventative step to ensure the safety of our young people and the wider community. I also encourage parents to engage young people in conversations on this topic."

Statistics from States of Jersey Police show the recorded knife crime in Jersey:

2021: 30 crimes

2022: 41

2023: 44

2024: 25 to date

Statistics also revealed that between 2021 and 2023, approximately 65% relate to threats with or to the use of a bladed article.

Despite Jersey not facing a widespread knife problem, the legislation aims to promote a safer environment and to ensure the island stays ahead of potential risks.

