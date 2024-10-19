Orange warning for Sunday morning's high tide in Jersey and Guernsey

Jersey Met and Guernsey Airport Met Office have issued orange warnings for tomorrow morning's (20 October) high tide in Jersey and Guernsey.

Channel Islanders can expect to see waves breaking over sea walls with debris flying from the water onto nearby roads and walkways with the potential for flooding.

High tide in Jersey will be at 8:57am in Jersey tomorrow and 8:05am in Guernsey.

Jersey is forecasted to experience a high tide of 11.4m with Guernsey likely to see 9.8m.

The orange warning has been put in place across both islands due to the high winds also expected tomorrow morning which will increase sea swell.

States of Jersey Police is warning islanders to avoid parking their vehicles on slipways tonight (19 October) or tomorrow morning as there is a risk of them being flooded or floating away.

The force said in a social media post that two vehicles were washed away last night (18 October).

The police also reminded islanders that parking on slipways in St Helier is illegal and vehicles could be towed away at the owner's expense.

In Guernsey, the coastal road between Route De La Perelle and Route Des Sablons was closed from midday today and will remain closed until Monday morning (21 October) due to the high tide and forecasted wind.

