The Salvation Army in Jersey has opened a new housing project and a community food shop to help give those struggling financially more security and "dignity".

Three flats, known as 'May Cottages', have been developed on Minden Street in St Helier to serve as emergency accommodation for families at risk of homelessness.'The Pantry Store' has also been set up to offer those struggling to afford essentials nutritious food without having to visit a traditional food bank. The two initiatives were officially opened yesterday (18 October) afternoon by His Excellency Vice Admiral Jerry Kyd CBE and one of The Salvation Army's senior leaders in the UK and Ireland, Lieutenant-Colonel Paul Kingscott. Several Government ministers were in attendance for the opening including Housing Minister Deputy Sam Mézec and the island's Minister for Social Security Deputy Lyndsay Feltham.

Alice Nunn, one of The Salvation Army's leaders in Jersey, told ITV News: "Both the projects, we hope, really treat people with dignity and respect. "You can see how beautiful they are, how wonderfully made they are, big thank you to the builders who've put so much time and effort into that, because whether it be the environment or whether it be the staff interacting, we hope that both these projects will bring such dignity to people."Alice also spoke about how making the projects a reality was a team effort. She said: "Yes, The Salvation Army, we do a lot of stuff but we don't do it on our own."We work so much with other charities, other organisations, Government groups and all sorts of people who are passionate about building community."Speaking about the wider issue of homelessness in Jersey, Alice said: "Homelessness is very real. So many people are affected by it and it can come in so many different forms."We know of many people who are sleeping on someone's sofa, there are people sleeping in car parks. We have these amazing homeless charities in the island who we work a lot with and work alongside and three family homes isn't going to make a big difference but it's the little part that we can do to help."

