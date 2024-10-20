Condor ferry services cancelled across the Channel Islands due to poor weather

Condor ferry services across the Channel Islands have been cancelled today (20 October) due to adverse weather conditions. Condor confirmed that their services on board Voyager and Liberation will not be running for the rest of the day to or from Jersey and Guernsey.Strong winds of nearly 40mph have coincided with this morning's high tide, conditions which Condor have deemed unsafe to operate in. Condor's services are set to resume, as scheduled, tomorrow (21 October). There has been no other confirmed disruption to travel in the Channel Islands as a result of the wind of this morning's high tide.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...