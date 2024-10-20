High tide in pictures: Waves crashing and splashing in the Channel Islands
An orange warning was in place for this morning's (20 October) high tide in the Channel Islands.Strong winds accompanied the 11.4m high tide in Jersey and the 9.8m high point in Guernsey, causing disruption to ferry travel with Condor cancelling its services to and from the Channel Islands today. However, despite the disruption, we, and some ITV Channel viewers, have been capturing some dramatic shots of the waves crashing and splashing along our coastlines.Here are a few...
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...