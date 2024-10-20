High tide in pictures: Waves crashing and splashing in the Channel Islands

This morning's high tide happened at 8:05am in Guernsey and 8:57am in Jersey. Credit: ITV Channel

An orange warning was in place for this morning's (20 October) high tide in the Channel Islands.Strong winds accompanied the 11.4m high tide in Jersey and the 9.8m high point in Guernsey, causing disruption to ferry travel with Condor cancelling its services to and from the Channel Islands today. However, despite the disruption, we, and some ITV Channel viewers, have been capturing some dramatic shots of the waves crashing and splashing along our coastlines.Here are a few...

Moody skies at St Ouen's Bay in Jersey as seaweed is thrown over the sea wall. Credit: Clouds Jersey
High tide at St Catherine's in Jersey. Even this dog didn't fancy taking a dip in there! Credit: Jonathan Jones
Plentiful sea foam on show at Cobo in Guernsey. Credit: Lucie Waylen
The normally tranquil Belcroute Bay took a bit of a battering from the waves this morning. Credit: ITV Channel
Vehicles negotiating seawater puddles in St Aubin. Credit: ITV Channel

