Islanders conquer 24-hour charity gaming marathon in Guernsey

ITV Channel's Matthew Leach caught up with the excited gamers at the start of their almighty 24-hour marathon.

A team of video gamers in Guernsey have conquered a 24-hour gaming marathon to raise money for a men's mental charity. More than 30 islanders took part in the 17th 'Guernsey Gaming for Good' (GG4G), organised by Digital Greenhouse with proceeds going to Men's Shed, which offers men opportunities to come together and socialise through a variety of activities with the aim of boosting their sense of purpose and mental wellbeing. The event started at 10am yesterday morning (19 October).Since GG4G was set up as an organisation in 2014, it has raised over £32,000.Last year over £6,000 was raised for the Royal British Legion and Channel Islands Airsearch.

The event's organiser James Hookway, captured the sense of excitement in the room as the marathon kicked off yesterday morning. James told ITV News: "The first 12 hours are always quite electric, I like to say. There's always an excellent atmosphere, everyone's perky, everyone's good to go. It gets to midnight, the sun goes down, every starts to slow down there but the biggest challenge is always the 4am to 5am slot, that's when no-one's smiling anymore and it's just faces looking at screens in front of them and it's a very sombre atmosphere!"

Kyle dressed to impress to play Football Manager for this year's marathon. Credit: ITV Channel

The whole event was livestreamed so people around the world could cheer on their friends taking part in the event and donate. Kyle Gallie, one of the seasoned gamers, even got dressed up for the challenge. He told ITV News: "I usually like to dress for the occasion. I've dressed as Ash for Pokemon stadium tournaments. I've got dressed as Mario for a Mario Kart tournament. So, today, for Football Manager, I thought I'd dress as a manager ready for his cup final!"

