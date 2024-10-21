Jersey's Royal Court has seen the video made by an 11-year-old boy where he says "Imagine being hit by a drunk driver" minutes before he died in a road traffic collision.

Charlie Lowe, 11, and his father Dean, 48, were killed on La Rue de Fauvic, in Grouville in August 2023.

The footage was shown on the first day of the trial of 29-year-old Dylan John Pounds, who denies causing death by dangerous driving, and death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

The prosecution alleges that Pounds had started drinking around midday on Saturday 5 August and consumed around 9 alcoholic drinks over a rough period of nine hours.

They allege that Pounds first visited the Union Inn before going to The Pembroke and leaving his work van there.

Footage appears to show Pounds in The Pembroke at the same time as Dean Lowe, who was there with his son.

The prosecution says that Pounds had six alcoholic drinks at The Pembroke, with footage showing Pounds leaving his van at the pub and being driven by others to the Dolphin Hotel.

The prosecution alleges the footage showing Pounds getting a lift shows he knew he was already too inebriated to drive.

After more drinks at the Dolphin, the prosecution says Pounds left and made his way back to The Pembroke via bus.

The prosecution alleges the bus' CCTV footage shows one of Pounds' friends shaking his head as Pounds decided to get off the bus, alleging they were asking Pounds not to retrieve his van and drive home.

The prosecution then showed a video to the court that Charlie Lowe took minutes before his death.

It shows Charlie and his father walking home towards St Clement's Church in Grouville.

In the footage, Charlie can be heard saying "Let's hope we don't get hit by a drunk driver".

Minutes later, Charlie and Dean were struck by Pounds' van.

The prosecution showed independent expert analysis showing Pounds was driving between 41 and 50mph. They add that Pounds was likely travelling at 47mph when he hit Charlie and Dean Lowe.

The prosecution alleges there were no signs that Pounds attempted to brake.

In May 2024, Pounds pled guilty to causing the deaths of Charlie and Dean Lowe by careless driving and failing to stop and report an accident.

However, he has denied causing death by dangerous driving, and death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs, as well as a separate count of dangerous driving.

The trial continues and is due to take eight days.

