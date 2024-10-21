Jersey's Ice Rink opening will be delayed until next month, according to its operators.

Jersey Development Company (JDC) says an electricity cable was damaged during the building of the marquee housing the ice rink.

The Rink was due to open on Saturday 26 October in time for half-term, but the revised date is now Friday 15 November.

However, JDC warns the opening date could be pushed back further depending on how repairs progress.

The Jersey Electricity 90,000 volt (90 KV) cable must be repaired by specialist jointing teams from the UK.

JDC says: "We appreciate that there will be many disappointed children as the rink had been planned to open in time for the October half-term and are sorry for the unforeseen delay."

Ice Rink bookings affected by the delayed opening can be changed on the ‘Jersey On Ice’ Rink app or via email.

