Jersey's Education Minister says he cannot support introducing bilingual schools

Jersey's Minister for Education says he will not support the bilingual school proposals which will be debated in the States Assembly on 22 October.

Deputy Rob Ward says introducing the schools is not a priority for the island and would be too expensive.

It comes after Deputy Sir Philip Bailhache wrote a proposition in August to progressively phase in the introduction of French-English bilingual lessons in three schools, beginning with reception classes.

However, in an amendment to his proposition, Deputy Bailhache seeks to gain in-principle support for at least two English-French bilingual primary schools and requests the Minister for Education and Lifelong Learning to conduct a parental survey working with Statistics Jersey.

If the survey outcome is positive, the Minister is then asked to appoint a project manager to create at least two schools by September 2026.

However, in a report, Deputy Rob Ward says he "understands Deputy Bailhache’s passion and reasons for his proposal, but unfortunately, when considered alongside the priorities, the priority already given to French language tuition in primary and secondary schools, and strong concerns from primary school Head Teachers, it cannot be supported at this time".

24 schools were sent a survey after the lodged proposition, however, out of the 21 schools that responded, none voted in favour of the idea.

One headteacher said: "This should be a non-starter. There are many greater, more pressing needs to be addressed in schools."

Echoing this, another headteacher stated: "A ridiculous idea. Get the current portfolio of school buildings up to scratch as they are woefully inadequate. Ensure the current schools are staffed sufficiently with a talent pool to draw up, get this done first."

Deputy Rob Ward also argues that French is already taught in schools and has shown positive results, he states that on average 75% of pupils achieve a secure grasp of French by the end of Year 6 following the bespoke programme of study for French in Years 3, 4, 5 and 6, created and resourced by the French lead.

Deputy Ward further argues that French is a core curriculum subject in all the mainstream government provided and grant aided schools. Credit: States of Jersey

He further notes the financial and staffing implications, Deputy Ward comments: "The amendment lists total financial implications in the region of £60,000 for a 12-month project manager role. The likely minimum gross cost to the government for a project management role is £72,000 per annum".

Deputy Sir Philip Bailhache argues the changes would bring economic, political and diplomatic advantages, as well as cultural and heritage benefits, given the island's historical ties to France.

On Jersey States Assembly social media, Deputy Bailhache says: "Studies have also proved that the bilingual child makes more rapid progress in other subjects too.

"Jersey is less than 15 miles from France. It is our closest neighbour and French is one of our official languages.

"If the States adopt my proposition there would be in time enormous cultural and commercial benefits, both for our children and for Jersey".

