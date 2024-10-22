Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Emma Volney speaks to the politicians and fishermen having their say on the controversial Marine Spatial Plan

Broadcast on Tuesday 22 October

Jersey fishermen say around 11 skippers risk going out of business if States Members vote to restrict fishing in certain areas.

States of Jersey is currently debating the Marine Spatial Plan which aims to protect 30% of Jersey's marine environment by 2030.

However, more than 80% of the scallops sold this year came from those particular areas that would be included in the Marine Spatial Plan under an amendment lodged by politicians on Jersey's Environment Scrutiny Panel.

It comes as two Jersey fishing boats joined around 30 French vessels on Thursday 17 October to protest against the "erosion" of their fishing rights.

The ban would affect part of the Minquiers, with one Jersey fisherman saying the island's fishing industry was on a "knife edge".

Steph Noel, another Jersey fisherman, told ITV News securing enough catch to make ends meet is hard enough.

He explained: "I've been doing this for fifty years now and I've never seen this so bad. I'm pretty retired now but all the young ones? I feel sorry for them."

Jersey's 2023 GDP figures found that the 'agriculture, forestry and fishing' sector had declined in value by 9.3% from 2022. Credit: ITV Channel

The plan was brought for debate on Tuesday 22 October, and will continue on Wednesday.

Environment minister, Deputy Steve Luce, has already scaled back the proposed no-fishing zone from 27% to 23% of Jersey's waters following a consultation with fishermen.

However, Scrutiny Chair, Deputy Hilary Jeune, is leading the campaign for even more areas to be protected, citing the importance of preserving maerl beds that house baby fish and other marine species.

She told ITV News: "It's a really important area to protect because it protects baby fish that are needed to be able to fish sustainably in the future."

Environmental campaigners add, that without protection for these areas, there will be no species left to catch in the long-term.

