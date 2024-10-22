Jersey's national football manager has stepped down just shy of five months before taking the permanent role.

Elliot Powell became interim Jersey manager in 2023, leading the men's team to their first Island Games gold in 14 years.

After taking over the permanent job in late April, the 26-year-old brought the team to Muratti victory at Springfield in May.

Powell will relinquish the men’s and U21 positions to focus on his commitments with Jersey Bulls.

The outgoing manager says leading Jersey has "without doubt been the proudest moment of my career to date".

He adds: "Ultimately circumstances have dictated this decision and whilst wholeheartedly supporting the Association’s move to combine both Senior and U21 positions, I unfortunately cannot provide the commitment or dedication that such a prestigious role demands.

" The Island Games triumph, followed by a dramatic Muratti win are memories that I will cherish forever, and I will be supporting the new management team from the stands as they look to defend both in 2025."

Powell will step down after managing the Jersey FA Under-21s side in next month’s Ambassadeur Bowl match against Guernsey FA Under-21s.

Jersey FA say they are now searching for a new manager to lead the national teams.

Tim Pryor, Chief Executive of the Jersey FA, says: "Whilst we’re disappointed that Elliot has decided to step down, we respect his decision and completely understand the commitment, bandwidth and time required to ensure Jersey Bulls are successful."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...