Jersey Royal Court has heard how two witnesses believe a man accused of causing death by careless driving whilst under the influence was "intoxicated" before the incident.

It's the second day of the trial against Dylan John Pounds, 29, who denies causing death by dangerous driving, and death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink or drugs.

Charlie Lowe, 11, and his father Dean, 48, were struck by a van Pounds was driving on La Rue de Fauvic in Grouville on Saturday 5 August 2023.

In May 2024, Pounds pled guilty to causing the deaths of Charlie and Dean Lowe by careless driving and failing to stop and report an accident.

The prosecution has been examining witnesses today (Tuesday 22 October).

First witness: Callum Best

Callum Best, an apprentice electrician who became friends with Pounds through work, was called by the prosecution.

Best recounts that the pair arrived at the Union Inn in the early afternoon of Saturday 5 August 2023, each having a bacon roll and three alcoholic drinks in total before making their way to the Pembroke. Pounds drove the same van they used to get to the Union.

Best told the court the pair drank around six pints each at Pembroke, adding they had not eaten anything since the Union Inn.

The two friends were then offered a lift to the Dolphin Hotel, leaving the van at the Pembroke.

At this point, the prosecution asked why Pounds didn't drive himself to the Dolphin.

Callum Best responded: "Because he was intoxicated."

He adds: "I said to leave the van at the Pembroke and we'd get the bus back."

Best says that his memory at the Dolphin "isn't very strong", adding that he cannot recall details of the bus journey back to town as he was intoxicated.

The defence then cross-examined Callum Best, asking if there wasn't CCTV footage shown to him, would it have been more difficult for Best to recall the day's events.

Best says this was true, but maintains the pair had three drinks each at the Union Inn and a number at the Pembroke.

Second witness: Sarah Blake

Sarah Blake was the second witness brought up by the prosecution.

Blake said she'd never met Pounds and Best before that day and was at the Pembroke the whilst out for her friend's birthday

She described the men as "jovial" and appearing to have been drinking for a few hours.

Blake says she did not drink that evening as she was driving, but overheard Best and Pounds talking about driving to Gorey, at which point they invited the pair to take a lift in her car.

Blake told the court she was "furious" at the suggestion that they would drive, adding that while she wouldn't normally offer a lift, she was "concerned about their safety" due to the amount of alcohol they consumed.

Blake recalls that she did not see Pounds drinking at the Dolphin; she says her only memory of Pounds was of him on the dancefloor with a pint glass, with its contents spilling out.

Blake told the prosecution: "He was very drunk in my opinion and wasn't conscious he was spilling his drink."

On cross-examination, the defence confirmed that Blake had just seen Pounds "sloshing" beer, but not drinking.

Sarah's partner, Steven Underwood, was also called to the stand, and recounts that the two were "nice, friendly guys" at the Pembroke, but said Pounds was "a little worse for wear" and was "swaying slightly" at the Dolphin.

Steven confirmed to the defence while he bought one drink for Pounds on their arrival at the Dolphin, he did not see Pounds drinking there and did not buy him any other drinks that night.

The trial continues.

