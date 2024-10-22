A Jersey singer has spoken of her time with Liam Payne during their experience together on The X Factor as contestants.

The One Direction member died, aged 31, after falling from the third-floor balcony at a hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Stacey Camps-Tilston, known previously as Stacey Barnes in, was in the judges' houses with Liam in Miami, where she says she had time to get to know Liam in between filming.

Stacey says: "He was gone far too soon and it probably could have been avoided - and we don't know why it happened but it's tragic.

"[Liam was a] cheeky chappy and he loved what he did he was very dedicated.

"He was a gorgeous man inside and out and I really am sorry that he ended up in such a dark place."

Play Brightcove video

Stacey told ITV News of the pressurising effect social media can have on people, explaining: "These things can damage people in general, whether it be someone at school or in the workplace.

"The music industry especially when you enter it at 16 is very overwhelming.

"We only had a little taste of fame I was on X Factor in 2006 and 2010 and you do feel the pressure.

"I just think people should be kinder to one another."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...