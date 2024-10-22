Guernsey's female politicians have released a campaign video encouraging more women to stand for public office in next year's election.

With an election due in June 2025, Deputies Tina Bury, Sue Aldwell and Sasha Kazantseva-Miller are urging women to consider a role in politics.

Currently, Guernsey has eight female deputies out of the 38 politicians in Guernsey, with the Women in Public Life organisation hoping to help women take the first steps towards public office.

Deputy Tina Bury says: "I had been speaking to women about the under-representation that we have and when my son asked me about it and why I was not standing, I stumbled with my answer.

"I did not want to give him the same reasons that I had given other people for why I wasn't doing it as I didn't think they were good enough.

"I didn't want him to have the impression that women were not capable of these things."

Deputy Sasha Kazantseva-Miller said she was motivated to become a States Member during the COVID-19 pandemic and was elected in the 2020 election.

She explains: "Probably one of the most important reasons that I did decide to go into politics that year was all the change and transition that seemed to be happening.

"As an island experiencing extreme disruption to our lives [and] I realised that I wanted to be at the decision-making table."

Deputy Sue Aldwell explains being in public office provides her with opportunities to have her say on core Guernsey issues.

She adds: "I have been sat in a meeting with 25 experts on MoneyVal, I have also been sat in other meetings about education and how we are going to deal with the primary education curriculum.

" The door is open. Stand."

The next Guernsey General Election will take place on Wednesday 18 June 2025.

