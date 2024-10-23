Guernsey has announced some of its plans for Liberation Day 80th Anniversary commemorations.

Liberation Day commemorates the Channel Islands' freedom from the German Occupation during World War II.

The main events will be held at St Peter Port seafront with different themes for each pier between North Beach and Castle Cornet.

The morning will see a commemorative parade and church service to kick off celebrations.

The Cavalcade will lead to a vintage fair on Crown Pier and an open-air concert with visiting and local performers on North Beach.

Plans also detail a food fayre and charity zone, visiting military and veteran groups, and a fireworks display.

Deputy Sue Aldwell, Liberation Day representative for the government's culture committee, says: "This is a major milestone, and we want to deliver a day that is remembered for years to come.

"Every year, Liberation Day is a special day in the Guernsey calendar, but next year is going to be an even bigger occasion, and we will have even more to see and do for all islanders.

"I'm already so impressed by the commitment and teamwork of everyone involved, but we know there's still a lot of work to do and it's going to be a very busy few months."

Helen Glencross who leads the Liberation Day 80 Oversight Board, said: “We are very conscious of the significance of the 80th Liberation Day, so we are committed to delivering a fantastic day that remembers the experience of Islanders during the Occupation and celebrates our Liberation.

"Together with parishes and individual event organisers, we are planning a programme that will give people

