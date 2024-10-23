A Jersey grower has produced a giant cabbage "by accident" on his farm in St John.

Farmer, Ollie Griggs said: "I thought it was a completely different variety [of cabbage] that would grow very quickly and would turn into a small pointed cabbage that I could cut and sell as quickly as possible.

"But low and behold it was something completely different, I should have planted it at a different time of year.

"It never actually made a head and therefore I didn't know what to do with it. I've left it all summer long and that's why it's as big as it is."

As impressive as it is Ollie said it would likely be turned into sauerkraut or feed for his chickens as buyers might be "overwhelmed" by its size.

For any islanders hoping to replicate Ollie's success, he recommends protecting cabbages as much as possible.

He said: "Cabbages can be a bit tricky because everything likes to eat them, the insects like them, the rabbits like them, if you have chickens they like them and the pigeons like them.

"You'll probably need to cover them either with a fine insect net or a butterfly net".

But he added: "They are very easy to grow, give them plenty of sunshine but in our conditions make sure you keep them covered."

