States of Jersey Police say they are now "deeply concerned" for the welfare of a missing woman as they continue their search.

Anne Potter was last seen leaving her property at around 12:30 pm on Sunday 20 October.

Police believe Anne was heading towards Greve De Lecq and wearing a black windbreaker jacket with a pink zip and blue jeans.

Officers from St Ouen and St Mary parishes, alongside the coastguard, fire crews, and lifeboat teams, have been searching since Sunday.

Today (Wednesday 23 October), States of Jersey Police released a further update saying: "T he drone rescue team and CI Air Search have also been conducting searches along the north coast and will continue to do so.

"Further shoreline searches have been conducted along Jersey’s west coast beaches.

"This is an ongoing investigation [and] we are still appealing for information."

