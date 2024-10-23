By the end of the year, a new board of trustees will have been elected to make key decisions and set the future agenda for Jersey Zoo.

There are currently eight positions available on the Board of Trustees, with 40 applicants hoping to be chosen.

Several former employees at the Zoo have applied, but some have not received the backing of the zoo's governance committee.

An external HR company was brought in to "conduct an independent review of all applicants and a first round of interviews".

However, Jersey's Zoo's former Director of Conservation Manager, Quentin Bloxam, was not recommended, despite working at the Zoo for more than 45 years.

Quentin says: "All the very highly qualified people that applied never even got far - same as me. They didn't get anywhere.

"And yet, they were so well qualified with a tremendous history of Durrell - both in direct animal management, field research, finance, and governance."

Durrell Chair Matthew Hatchwell made the recommended list but did not have to do a screening interview.

Matthew explains he went through a similar process when he was elected to the board three years ago.

He tells ITV News: "All I can tell you is we provided the role descriptions to the HR company that carried out the interviews.

"T hey looked at the applications that were submitted and they interviewed about half of the candidates and that choice was entirely theirs.

"We've got a tremendous challenge to try and achieve as a charity and I'm optimistic about our ability to fulfil that mission.

"The Board of Trustees meets here at the zoo four times a year. It's responsible for making sure the charity's rules are being followed properly. It's also involved in forming a strategy going forward.

"Members will get more information this week on how they can vote ahead of the AGM in December."

