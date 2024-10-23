Jersey's government has confirmed the current tenants of the Havre de Pas Lido will be able to remain until next year.

It follows a demonstration in the Royal Square on Wednesday (23 October) over plans to evict Marcus Calvani before the completion of a tender process to find a potential new operator.

Mr Calvani told ITV News that the saga has taken a huge toll on his mental health.

He said: "It's affecting my parents and my family and most importantly our staff who are at a breaking point of anxiety and some of them will be faced with losing their homes."

His appeal to stay was backed by Deputy David Warr, who intended for the matter to be debated by politicians in the States, before withdrawing his proposition following discussions with ministers.

In a statement from Constable Simon Crowcroft, Assistant Minister for Infrastructure, announced: "Following productive discussions with Deputy David Warr, we can confirm that the current occupier will be able to remain on-site until the end of 2025.

"As part of this arrangement, the occupier will be required to sign a formal contract and cover rent and a portion of utility bills from the end of October. A tender process for the future operation of the Lido will proceed as planned.

"The Government will continue with its planned maintenance works, which include vital improvements to the pool and surrounding facilities.

"We want to extend our gratitude to the public for their constructive engagement throughout this process. Together, we are finding a positive way forward for this cherished public landmark, ensuring it remains a vibrant space for generations to come."

