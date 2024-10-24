This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Emma Volney shares the shocking details of messages children are taking from online content

This story contains details readers may find distressing

An online safety event has revealed the shocking impact internet trends have on children's behaviour in Jersey.

At a meeting at Victoria College, parents were shown examples of bad behaviour that included children sharing explicit images on social media groups and making threats of a sexual nature.

One child even threw themselves from a moving car when their device was taken away, with another boy asking whether it was normal to choke women.

The revelations have proved so shocking, that one parent is now writing to Jersey's Education Minister, Deputy Rob Ward, to share concerns about the use of smartphones among young children.

Vicky O'Neil told ITV News: "It was sobering to go to the event and hear the things they were talking about and I really think there is a safeguarding crisis that we are just not acknowledging as a community.

"It's really concerning as a parent that we're just blindly letting children have access to social media and phones from such a young age. I think they're exposed to things that even adults shouldn't be exposed to, it's a gateway to the wild west and there's no controls of what they can see and what they can be involved with."

97% of children have a smartphone by the age of 12, according to Ofcom.

One child declared "Hitler isn't real" after being influenced by conspiracy theories on the web. Credit: ITV Channel

Fellow parent and author Douglas Kruger has extensively researched the psychology concerning online addiction.

He said: "Perhaps one of the most concerning things is that the devices learn our behaviour, so it's not just that the device is addictive, it's also that the device becomes more addictive over time. It learns what the child enjoys and provides more of it.

"One small element of hope is that the mind is infinitely malleable. It grows, it changes, it morphs - but it does so less after the age of 24. You can recover the neuro damage done by these screens, but first, you have to stop damaging them.

"You can tell the difference from one day to the next if a child has been playing for hours on a screen or playing outside."

Other examples include a child citing controversial social media influencer Tristan Tate (centre) when asked to write a letter to his hero. Credit: The EBU

Jersey's Children, Young People, Education and Skills department said: "Through the PSHE curriculum, students will learn about developing healthy interpersonal relationships both on and offline.

"This includes dealing with risky and negative behaviour, all forms of bullying, including the distinct challenges posed by online bullying, sexual and other violence, and online encounters.

"Additionally, the computing curriculum covers e-safety and digital literacy throughout primary and secondary to build and embed a clear understanding of how to use technology safely and respectfully and identify where to go for help and support."