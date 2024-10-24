Guernsey Lily celebrated at 24th annual Nerine festival

Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel reporter Kate Prout takes in the sights and scents of the Nerine festival

Guernsey's Nerine festival has returned for its 24th year.

The flower is known around the world as 'Guernsey Lily' and every year this flower is celebrated with its own festival.

Along with her team, the Organiser of the Guernsey Nerine Festival Rose Rankilor has been determined to keep this part of the island's horticultural heritage alive.She said: "It is part of Guernsey, and we have built up a wonderful collection.

"We thought it was important to show people just the huge variety of them."

The festival continues until Saturday 26 October. Credit: ITV News Channel

Rose explains: "Over the years the flowers have been bred with some fabulous colours, and it's important just to share that with people I think."

Attendees have been enjoying the displays and were surprised by the selections of flowers on offer.

One pair who visited said: "They are absolutely beautiful - I've got the pink ones at home, but I haven't got any others."The Nerine Festival is on until Saturday 26 October at Guernsey Gardens in Route de la Ramee.

