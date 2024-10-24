Islanders are being urged to leave plenty of time to get through security checks at Jersey Airport this half term.

Over the holiday week, 46,000 passengers are expected to pass through the airport, with more than 10,000 departing people expected to depart from Friday 25 October to Monday 28 October.

Additional flights will be put on, with many taking off within minutes of each other.

The airport recommends that passengers arrive at least two hours before their departure time or 90 minutes if they are travelling on Blue Islands flights.

Ports of Jersey said: "There may be queues at busy times, but Ports of Jersey teams will ensure that everyone gets to their flights as quickly as possible."

Head of Security, Maria Le Tiec added: “The temporary restriction on carrying liquids of more than 100ml in hand luggage remains for all UK airports, including Jersey.

"Airport websites will provide information on their own security rules, but the general advice is to follow instructions given by airport staff when going through security."

