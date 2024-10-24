Jersey residents are expected to live longer than those in England, a new report has found.

Public Health Jersey's report has looked at the life expectancy of people in Jersey, the average number of years a person would continue to live at Jersey's current mortality rate.

The report finds that life expectancy from birth in Jersey was approximately 2 years higher than it is for people in England.

Public Health Jersey also found that compared to figures from ten years ago, there has been a slight increase in life expectancy for males by 1.9 years.

While female life expectancy increased by 0.8 years in comparison, the report states that this is not a "statistically significant change".

Jersey's average life expectancy at birth between the years 2021-2023 was 83.1 years, with women expected to live an average of 3.6 years longer than men:

83.1 years

81.3 years for males

84.9 years for females

The report also looked at 'Healthy life expectancy', which measures the average number of years a person can expect to live in good health.

Local age-specific mortality rates are used, along with data on self-reported health status to calculate healthy life expectancy in this report

In terms of Jersey 'Healthy' Life Expectancy, taking into account data in a 2022 to 2023 period, islanders can expect to live at least 60 healthy years:

61.2 years for females

63.8 years for males

While Public Health Jersey's report says the difference between genders was not statistically significant, there has been a drop in healthy life expectancy for women at birth.

Compared to data collected between 2016 and 2018, women have lost 8.5 'healthy life expectancy' years, compared to men who have only lost 2.2 years.

