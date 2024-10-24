LibertyBus awarded 10 year contract by Jersey Government

LibertyBus can continue to run public bus services in Jersey for the next 10 years.

It comes after the government awarded the Tower Transit Group a 10-year contract after a two-stage tender process.

As part of the agreement, the company will replace older vehicles with 22 ultra-low emission ones within 12 months and the rest of the fleet will be refurbished.

To speed up boarding, new self-service ticket machines will be installed at Liberation Station and faster ticketing systems will be introduced across the bus fleet.

Constable Andy Jehan, Minister for Infrastructure said: “This new contract reflects the Government’s commitment to improving public transport while supporting our carbon-neutral ambitions.

"We are pleased to continue our partnership with LibertyBus and look forward to seeing the positive impact of the new buses and service for Islanders.”

Samuel Ribeiro, Managing Director of Tower Transit added: "This agreement will see continued investment in fleet replacement, including zero-emission vehicles."

