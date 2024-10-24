Play Brightcove video

As part of ITV Channel's My Community Series, presenter Jonathan Wills meets the Channel Islanders building their confidence through song

The power of singing.

A room in a typical office block in St Helier.

Used by Jersey Mind as a drop-in centre to help those feeling isolated and alone, for two evenings each month, it is transformed with microphones and lights for an open mic night.

It's giving people the chance to become a really supportive and inclusive community by blasting out their favourite songs.

It's been transformative for some, with Fabio gaining such confidence from the experience that he has now entered ITV's X-Factor.

The open mic nights have been described as "very energetic" and "a very safe place". Credit: ITV Channel

He explains: "I have to work hard at it and keep putting the hours and hours into it, be there to help people, and bring smiles to people's faces."

As the head of Jersey Mind Doctor Patricia Tumulty says "a sad soul can kill faster than a virus".

The open mic nights are giving people the chance to sing and share.

Fabio and Patricia were interviewed as part of ITV Channel's 'My Community Series' which celebrates the importance of coming together - it can be a cookery class, a sports session, friends meeting up and much more.

