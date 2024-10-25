Plans submitted for Jersey to have Europe's first seabird sanctuary

Plans have been submitted for Europe's first-ever seabird sanctuary to be housed in Jersey.

The proposals have been submitted by the locally based organisation; The Birds On The Edge.

The area of Plemont would be used for the project as it is free from invasive predators such as rats, ferrets and domestic cats. These animals are the main threats to seabirds.

If the proposals get the green light, a 1km-long specialised fence would be built in the area which will prevent sea birds from burrowing under or climbing over it.

Experts believe this could combat the decline in the island's seabirds, which include the endangered puffins, razorbills, and other native wildlife.

Over the past eight years, Birds on the Edge has conducted local research as well as consulting with experts further afield to identify the threats that seabirds face in Jersey.

