The team defending a man who killed a father and son in a road traffic collision in Jersey will not be calling witnesses to give evidence.

During the fifth day of the trial, defence advocate, Ian Jones, told the Royal Court that the defendant, Dylan John Pounds, 29, would not be taking the stand and they had no other witnesses.

Instead, both the prosecution and defence gave their closing statements today (Friday).

Pounds denies causing death by dangerous driving and death by careless driving whilst under the influence of drink and drugs.

Charlie Lowe, 11, and his father, Dean, 48, were killed on La Rue de Fauvic in Grouville on Saturday 5 August 2023.

In May 2024, Pounds pleaded guilty to causing the deaths of Charlie and Dean by careless driving and failing to stop and report an accident.

In his closing statement today advocate Matthew Mallteois explained how on 5 August 2023, Dean, his wife, and Charlie went to the Pembroke for a friend's birthday.

He said it was a happy occasion, but tragically that was the last time they would ever spend together as a family.

He added: "Some might say it was the wrong place at the wrong time. However they weren’t in the wrong, they were perfectly entitled to walk home"

Following a short recess it was the defence's turn.

Advocate Ian Jones started his speech by agreeing that it was a tragic incident. He went on to tell the court

"It is for the prosecution to prove its case and the defendant does not have to prove anything. Irrespective of what he says or doesn't say, you still have to be sure on what the prosecution say, nothing less will do."

Advocate Jones argued that Pounds driving at the agreed estimated speed of 44 mph at the time of the incident is not excessive, however accept it is careless, but not dangerous.He also said there is doubt over Pounds' level of impairment and said that the defendant was not using his phone at the time of the crash.

The Royal Court will now take the weekend to consider the case and will return on Monday.

