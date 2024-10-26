Play Brightcove video

ITV Channel's Megan Murphy meets the Jersey group learning how they can better protect themselves from attack.

Islanders have been learning how they can better protect themselves from future threats of violence.

The self defence classes have been put on by Samurai Fitness in Jersey, in the hope of giving the community more confidence to de-escalate aggression from strangers.

Instructor Matthew Collins started the sessions after experiencing a high-threat situation whilst travelling in Asia.

He explained: "I was in Nepal and I was held up at gunpoint, with a group who were doing a trek in the Himalayas.

"If I had tried to use my martial arts skills when I've got lots of people stood around with Kalashnikovs pointed at me, I wouldn't of got very far."

Matt also teaches kicking boxing and martial arts to islanders. Credit: ITV Channel

Crime rates in the Channel Islands are much lower compared to the mainland UK, but Matt believes it is still incredibly important for everyone to know how to react - and reap the benefits other than just self-protection.

"Martial arts can be a medium for learning so many other life tools, such as de-escalation of aggression, confidence building and overcoming negative thoughts."

Islanders have been getting up close and personal with strangers, learning valuable life skills. Credit: ITV Channel

But it is not just adults who have attended the session, with several teenagers also taking up the skill.

15 year old Ella-Mae Turnbull has been doing kickboxing for the last seven years, but now wants to upgrade her skills.

She said: "I think that it is really important to have that knowledge and that extra confidence.

"Even though its unlikely to happen, there's always a possibility.

"I think my parents will feel more comfortable knowing that I have this experience, say when I go to University or something."

Ella-Mae has taken the next step in learning how to protect herself. Credit: ITV Channel

The courses focus on realistic scenarios that islanders are likely to experience at least once in their lives, and teaches them practical skills on how to avoid physical violence - educating them on how to talk down aggression, body language and how to spot the signs of escalating anger.

Those who attended the class valued the lessons, with one saying: "You just don't know what's going to happen when you're outside, so it's nice to have the skills to learn and pass on to your family."

Another found it an interesting insight: "I just think it's really important to be in a situation where you can defend yourself. But mainly talk down any situations that may come up."

