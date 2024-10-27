Play Brightcove video

Roisin Gauson has been exploring what's on offer to keep your little monsters entertained this half-term in the Channel Islands...

T he autumn break has started for school children across the Channel Islands.In Guernsey, the final 'bunker of horrors' will be held at Mirus Battery in St Peters on Saturday 26 October.

Donations raised by this year's spooky trail will go towards Health Connections Guernsey, Go Charity and La Houguette School.

This year's event is set to be the biggest yet, with a Terror Maze and twenty unique 'chambers of horrors'.

A family-friendly version will be held during the day, with a scarier event for teenagers and adults in the evening.

Event organiser Kim Carre told ITV News: "It’s a totally different atmosphere in the daytime.

"[Children] are with their parents and they are greeted by not scary things, they are greeted by really good characters and all they are interested in is the sweets really."

Visitors are encouraged to wear their wellies and to bring a torch.

In Jersey on Friday 1 November, the Channel Islands Occupation Society will be opening up the Strongpoint bunker at Corbiere for islanders to explore by torchlight. If you are planning to trick or treat there is an interactive map covering Guernsey, Jersey and even Herm to point out which properties will be offering sweet treats, you can even add your own address if you're willing to get involved.

On Wednesday 30th October, Alliance Française in Jersey will be hosting a Halloween craft afternoon.

Young and old are encouraged to wear their scariest costumes for an afternoon of activities, plus a short movie in French.

On Halloween itself there is a family friendly event in St Peter Port in aid of the smile for Georgie Foundation.If you missed the 'bunker of horrors, then next weekend (Saturday 2 November) there’s a scare event at the German underground hospital in Guernsey.

