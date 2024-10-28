A man from Jersey has completed the equivalent of two full marathons over two days in the Sahara desert.

Daniel Hendle, 26, has been training for the last six months in preparation for the Saharan Ultra Challenge.

He said: It was a surreal experience from start to finish.

"It was an absolute first for me.

"The challenge was extremely tough, but I still felt I was quite a way off my limit, I'd like to see how far I'm capable of pushing myself.

"The heat was brutal but with the right game plan, it was something that I managed to overcome.

"I am extremely grateful that I was able to experience that with such and amazing group of people."

"The funds he has raised will be donated to Bowel Cancer UK.

Daniel also has his sights set on a new challenge here in the Channel Islands, he plans to run the equivalent of all five Channel Islands in one go for a charity in Jersey.

