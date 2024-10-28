Springboks arrive in Jersey for youth training camp

The South Africa National rugby union team has today (Monday 28 October) arrived in Jersey.

The Springboks were greeted at the airport's arrivals terminal by excited fans who got autographs and photos with members of the team.

Ruan Nortje from the South African rugby team said: "It looks like a nice place and I am excited for the week."

Fans of the team took selfies with players at the island's airport. Credit: ITV Channel

The team will be hosting an open training session on Saturday, with a youth camp scheduled to take place from Tuesday to Thursday.

One South African Springbok fan said: "We had this in the calendar since the moment we found out they were coming to Jersey."

