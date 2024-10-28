The suspect in a high value jewellery burglary in Guernsey over the weekend appeared in court today and was remanded in custody.

Sergei Khatchaturov spoke only to confirm his name and address as he appeared in front of Judge Gary Perry this morning in the Magistrates Court.The 48 year old, who gave a home address in Ontario, Canada faced charges of burglary or theft relating to two pairs of earrings valued at more than £36,000, which were stolen from local jeweller, Derek Birch and Son over the weekend.Guernsey Police publicised the theft yesterday on Social Media saying that a man was believed to have stolen high valued diamond jewellery from a shop on Saturday morning before fleeing the scene.As soon as the theft was identified, they fast-tracked their investigation and two hours later Khatchaturov was arrested at Guernsey Airport as he was attempting to board the 1pm Aurigny flight to London Gatwick.

Enquiries into the case are still ongoing and Khatchaturov, who has no ties to Guernsey was remanded in custody until the 25th of November. The case itself was adjourned ahead of a committal hearing on December 4th.

