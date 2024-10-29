19 amendments proposed to Guernsey's 2025 budget

Analysis by ITV Channel's reporter Matthew Leach:

19 amendments to the budget, mainly repeating a handful of well worn arguments and debates.

It’s almost as if there’s an election around the corner.

Unless Policy and Resources alters its own budget or brings forward some kind of consolidation amendment, the debate on the 5 November is going to be a long one.

And it’s not just the headlines. Yes, we’ll be discussing the ever controversial GST package alongside a possible increase in income tax by 2p on the pound, and corporate tax reform, but there are several chunky topics buried in the other amendments too.

Deputy Peter Roffey wants to exempt food from a possible GST, and his Committee - Employment and Social Security - wants extra money for social housing maintenance.

A move to replace fuel duty and investigate moving some of the road tax burden on to electric car drivers is sure to generate a buzz, and forcing the Guernsey Registry to increase fees will also be contentious.

Mortgage interest relief being paused, rent-a-room amendments, freezing alcohol duty, buy-to-let help and don’t forget ‘emergency funding’ for St James. It’s enough to make your head spin.

With all the will in the world it seems unlikely that the budget will be voted through next week. Meaning a decision on new revenue raising measures, including a GST package and increases in income tax, might have to wait until November.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...