Jersey Football Association has set a target that 75% of clubs on the island will have women’s or girls’ teams by 2028.

Additionally, there are also plans to improve the availability of training facilities on the island.

The strategy hopes to bring in two new 3G artificial pitches by 2028.

The improvements would help reduce the number of matches postponed in bad weather, and two new 3G artificial pitches would be required by 2028.

Jimmy Kelly, Chairman of the Jersey FA Board, said: “This strategy reflects our commitment to making our sport more inclusive, particularly for women and girls, and to champion further investment into sports facilities and infrastructure that will benefit the wider community.

“It’s already been a season of significant change for the Jersey Football Association, in the office, at Board level, and out on the pitch, and it’s, therefore, the perfect time to lay out where our focus will be.

“The strategy, which was recently approved by the FA at Wembley, is big and bold and I’m excited to see it unfold and become a reality over the next four years."

Tiff Sundby, Jersey player, added: “I am pleased to see an ambitious plan to deliver more opportunities for women and girls.

“If these targets are met, the female game will be in a really strong place for our island.”

