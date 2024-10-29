A seal that was rescued in Jersey has become the first ever to be flown to the UK after he arrived in Southend by private plane.

Rocky was rescued by the British Divers Marine Life Rescue at Bonne Nuit harbour in Jersey after they found him 'exhausted, emaciated and suffering from an ulcer on one eye'.

Jersey doesn't have a rehabilitation centre and the closest one in Guernsey is closed for refurbishment. The BDML then got in touch with the South Essex Wildlife Hospital and asked if they could help.

After this, Rocky made the almost 300 mile journey to Essex on Saturday morning.

It comes as Channel Islanders have been given advice on what to do if they spot a seal pup this season, with the message being keep dogs and children under control and call the GSPCA in Guernsey or JSPCA in Jersey as soon as they can.

